I am extremely impressed with the recent article in the Hawk Tawk by Samuel Taylor. In his column, dated May 28, Samuel obviously did a lot of research as well as conversations with his Grandpa.
As a veteran it is gratifying to see a young man write about Vietnam veterans and share facts and history while the Vietnam Veterans Day approaches. Upon talking with other Vietnam veterans we all agree that we are blessed in our community to have the support and compassion given to us by our students, parents, teachers, businesses, etc. Samuel is another prime example by working hard to produce such a professional and accurate article. From the school Veterans Day programs, oratorical/essay contests to the Memorial Day Parade, it is tough for us to express our gratitude, but believe me it means more than you will ever know.
It truly makes us veterans appreciate our youth by not forgetting us and that all of you really care. Thank you Samuel and I am looking forward to meeting you in the near future. I highly recommend you all read his marvelous column. God bless you, God bless our community, God bless our troops, and God bless America.
