Just a few months shy of the voting age by Nov. 3, 2020, I will have to depend on others to make the right choice for young Montana women like me. With this letter, I ask Montana citizens to pay close attention to the governor’s race, and in particular, the voting record of Greg Gianforte.
In his refusal to support health care laws that protect women for pre-existing conditions like pregnancy, voting against regulations that would guard women from domestic violence, and rejecting the right for women to receive equal pay for equal work, Gianforte has consistently ignored the interests of Montana women of all ages.
To be honest, it’s a little confusing for me. Gianforte made his millions in the tech industry where women workers are valued, considered essential and treated fairly. But now for some reason, he doesn’t seem to think or vote like Montana women deserve that same respect?
Since I can’t vote this time around, I am counting on others to elect Mike Cooney as our next governor. Mike Cooney stands up for Montana women; Mike Cooney stands up for me.
