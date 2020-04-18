On July 4, 1923, the north central Montana town of Shelby, giddy with their oil boom, hosted the Jack Dempsey-Tommy Gibbons heavyweight title fight. Dempsey won in 15 rounds and Shelby lost everything.
The big-city promoters and the champion got paid and Shelby got fleeced. Fast forward to Bozeman over the past decade. Here, the wet behind-the-ears, out-of-their league, and keystone-cop city commission, invited big-city developers into town. This time was the heavyweights versus the fly-weights and the prize was Bozeman. Whatever the heavyweights wanted, they got - Taylor made.
Now the developers run the show, and the impotent commission - and their selected officials are left, hat in hand, pleading with their own creation, a fire breathing monster, to be nice and play fair. The horse is out of the barn, forever!
The commission can’t tighten, or even enforce, the rules because the deep-pocket developers will sue the city dry. Quote the recent Chronicle article about the Etha Hotel: “City rules mandate the material EIFS can’t cover more than 25% of a building’s total façade. That material covers… 53% of the overall building.” Developers are playing the city for patsies. Who is running this circus? Who at the city blew it? The commission? The community development director? Where is the planning director?? Where was the building inspector? The buck is being kicked from department to department and needs to stop somewhere and the public needs to know just where.
The fears expressed by hundreds of citizens years ago relative to the Black/Olive building have come to pass – in spades. Maybe the commission should rename Bozeman, "Developer Central." Come one, come all, the city is yours!
