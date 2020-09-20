The upcoming election gives Americans the chance to decide who we are. Are we a nation of every-man-for-himselfers as modeled by the country’s leader; of corporations exploiting the environment and workers for short term gains; of cities leaving the poor behind; of a health care system that bankrupts; of heterosexual whites seeking supremacy; of conspiracy theories reigning over careful thought and facts; of vigilantism and militarism?
Or are we a nation of those who consider the needs of others; corporations that act in consideration of seven generations and the welfare of its current workers; cities that embrace the needs of the poor; health care provided as a human right; inclusiveness of all peoples; decisions made on the basis of careful thought and facts; pro-social, non-militaristic police?
Your vote, your choice.
