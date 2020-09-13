Let me get this straight. In the age of the coronavirus, mingling with strangers is dangerous, and few people want to volunteer as poll workers for the general election in November.
So Montana’s county clerks, Republicans and Democrats, made a formal request to Gov. Bullock that each county be allowed to opt for all-mail voting. He agreed to the request. Some counties have chosen conventional elections at polling places, and others have chosen all-mail voting. Now the Trump campaign has sued Bullock for his decision, claiming it was an “illegal power grab.”
So we Montana taxpayers get to shell out to defend against this suit, while facing the prospect of being effectively disenfranchised, come November. This attempt to suppress the vote in Montana stinks to high heaven. It should influence how we all cast our ballots – if we’re able to.
