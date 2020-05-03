In reference to the coronavirus pandemic in the U.S., Trump has boasted that everything will be fine: “We have it totally under control . . . It’s going to be just fine” (January 22). Yes the number of COVID-19 cases did build slowly. Let us look at some other of his pronouncements.
“Looks like by April, you know, in theory, when it gets warmer, it miraculously goes away” (February 10). “The coronavirus is very much under control in the USA . . . CDC and the World Health Organization have been working hard and smart, [though he has threatened to withdraw funding from each.] Stock market starting to look very good to me” (February 24). Then on February 28: “Now the Democrats are politicizing the coronavirus . . . And this is their new hoax”.
“And it hit the world. And we're prepared and we're doing a great job with it. And it will go away” (March 10). On that date there were 959 cases and 28 deaths. “We're flattening the curve” (April 8 and 428,780 total cases.)
He also called the shortages of medical equipment “fake news,” implicating our front-line people, our nurses, doctors, emergency technicians, police and fire people who have been working overtime and getting infected with the virus.
But as of April 29 one million plus cases and over 60,000 deaths in the U.S. A Democratic hoax, indeed!
