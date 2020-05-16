We recently over bought some food items from Costco. Realizing that we could not use it all, we thought, why not donate it to the food bank. It wasn't much, two gallons of milk, two loaves of bread, (none of which had expiration dates for another week), and a few canned goods. Upon arriving at the front door of the bank, I was greeted by a lady with a mask on, standing in front of the open garage door.
I told her I had over purchased and would like to donate some items. She informed me that they were not taking donations and that she was sorry. I thought to myself: You've got to be kidding. You mean to tell me that you have so much food that you don't have room for an extra two gallons of milk, two loaves of bread and a few canned goods? When I see people lined up at cities all over the country, desperate for something to put in their fridge or on their shelves, I have to admit that I couldn't believe what I was hearing. Is our food bank so flush with cash and donations that they have to turn down donations? I found it unbelievable. Anyone else out there had a similar experience?
