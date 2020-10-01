While we mourn the loss of the wise and wonderful giant of a woman, RBG. I'm saddened that her death has become political. Her death, with her body not even cold has been surrounded by an attempt to fill her seat 45 days prior to the election. Have, we no shame, obviously not a lot of respect.
It's important to remind our current Montana Sen. Daines of his words on March 16, 2016, found on his current website.
“The replacement of Justice Scalia will have far-reaching impacts on our country for a generation. The American people have already begun voting on who the next President will be and their voice should continue to be reflected in a process that will have lasting implications on our nation. The U.S. Senate should exercise its constitutional powers by not confirming a new Supreme Court justice until the American people elect a new President and have their voices heard. I will oppose any hearing or votes for President Obama's nominee to the Supreme Court.”
We Montanans expect honesty from our Senator. We also expect that his decisions are made in the best interest of our country and Montana over political party loyalty.
What will it be Steve Daines? Honoring your words of 2016 and voting in 2020 to withhold any SCOTUS judicial appointment until after the inauguration. Or voting to move forward with an appointment because your loyalty to Trump supersedes your words.
Your integrity and honesty are on the line. So, what will it be? We Montanans are waiting for your 2020 statement. We're expecting it will be exactly the same as your 2016 statement. If not, we'll demand an explanation as to what's changed your mind in four years.
