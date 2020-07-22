It appears that hostility reigned on last week’s attempt to hear public opinion regarding the mask mandate. Freedom of speech is ours to enjoy. However, with this freedom there also comes the responsibility to honor and respect the safety and well-being of others, not just ourselves.
Thank you Gov. Bullock for issuing the statewide mask mandate as this virus continues to spike nationwide.
So, for those of you who would defy this mandate: Please, stay home and not shed this contagion, and your bellicose attitudes, on kids and law-abiding citizens. It will take a concerted effort, on all parts, to get this virus pandemic under control and, the sooner the better.
