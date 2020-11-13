Growing up in Big Timber, health care didn’t cross my mind, as it was a luxury for the affluent few. Never having private insurance, my family relied on Medicaid until I lost eligibility at 11. Any care I received thereafter was paid for in cash until I joined the Air Force.
Maladies were generally treated at home with store-bought medicine. Going to the dentist was a chore of privilege we could not afford. My social and academic struggles were considered character flaws instead of mental health issues. Despite my parents’ dedication to hard work, I went without reasonable access to healthcare until I was nineteen.
In contrast, Donald Trump contracted CoViD-19 due to reckless negligence and received $100,000 worth of experimental remedies in a suite at Walter Reed. This president is so dissociated from reality that he assumes this treatment is accessible to everyone, yet he has spent years limiting our ability to afford any health care at all.
Donald Trump is failing us, holding super-spreading rallies and leveraging his recovery to downplay the pandemic. He undermines the federal response to the coronavirus, leaving resource-limited states to fight CoViD-19 alone.
Despite President Trump’s abdication of executive responsibility, governors were effective in suppressing the virus’s spread before he undercut their authority. Steve Bullock enacted measures that protected Montana through the pandemic’s early months, but he acquiesced to the belligerent minority by prematurely lifting restrictions.
Gov. Bullock has been dormant since he began wooing “undecided” voters for his failed Senate campaign, and this has allowed our case rate to balloon, propelling our state into national headlines.
With the election ending, Steve Bullock has no reason to keep catering to constituents who trivialize the pandemic’s threat. He needs to take decisive action to get COViD-19 under control. Our lives and Montana’s economic future depend on it.
