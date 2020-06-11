This letter is a response to the AP article published in the Chronicle, "Idaho State athletes want transgender lawsuit tossed."
The athlete from UM to whom the Idaho girls refer is one I know personally, and whose honesty and courage continues to inspire me.
Madi Kenyon and Mary Marshall both said “they’ve lost to a transgender athlete from the University of Montana and contend that transgender athletes are unfair competition.”
Unfair? Really? Juniper Eastwood, yep, she has a name, a family and a history. She is a driven and competitive runner - always has been. Not only was June the Montana A cross-country champion in 2014, she was the fastest high school student from any school size. There was nobody faster. Would you expect her in the lead pack? Heck yeah. It’s pretty clear that the NCAA transgender protocols are doing the job.
Juniper is a successful athlete because she works hard, loves running, has great coaching and five years of collegiate training under her belt not because she has some unfair hormonal advantage. Madi Kenyon was 45th at the Big Sky XC Championships in 2019. Juniper was eighth. June was beaten by two high school state champions and three state top-10 finishers, all cisgender. Remove June from the race and Madi is 44th. If only the podium went that far.
Transgender athletes are people who love competitive sport, are successful at competitive sport relative to their commitment, like anyone else, and continue to do it while they also open up to who they are. Not unfair.
Runners are winners when they out-perform their seeding, stare down something they fear, and acknowledge that their competition isn’t the people they race against; it’s their own limitations. Winning is recognizing lessons when they arise, and not, as Madi implies, getting a step on the podium.
