As an activist for sportsmen/women, I have spent an inordinate amount of time in Helena testifying before the House and Senate committees on hunting, fishing and access issues. I had the privilege to meet with Kathleen Williams on multiple occasions while she was in the state Legislature and found her to be an intelligent, thoughtful person who understood the concerns of the hunters, anglers and recreationists of the state. She was in our corner a 100% of the time!
Kathleen’s opponent, Matt Rosendale, did everything possible to derail the Horse Creek Easement between a private landowner and the FWP, which opened up thousands of acres for Montanan’s to hunt and recreate upon. The FWP Commission voted unanimously to approve the easement, but Rosendale led the charge on the Land Board to delay indefinitely the proposed easement. You can access the transcript online for the Feb. 20, 2018, Land Board meeting to confirm his objection even though Republican Attorney General Tim Fox was in favor. He is no friend of the Montana resident recreationists!
If you like to hunt, fish, hike, or ski and want to preserve access to our public lands, vote for Williams for United States Congress.
