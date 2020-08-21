Montana has only one seat in the House of Representatives. It’s crucial that we elect someone who has a record of consistently fighting for issues that are critical to all Montanans including affordable and effective health care, access to our public lands, an effective public education system and a healthy environment. Kathleen Williams is that person.
Her time in the Legislature has proven this. It has also demonstrated her ability to work across the aisle to solve problems while not sacrificing the best interest of Montanans. In these troubled times with a polarized government, Kathleen is exactly what we need.
Her opponent’s troubling record of not standing up for our public lands, his opposition to the Affordable Care Act and Medicaid expansion, and his promotion of cheap but ineffective health insurance policies show that he is not who we’d want representing us in Washington.
My vote and my hard work in this campaign will be for Kathleen Williams, someone Montanans can be proud to have represent us and someone who will be true to the interest of Montanans on those issues and policies that are vital to our well-being. I urge you to vote for her in November.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.