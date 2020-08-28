Kathleen Williams should be a clear choice in the race for Montana's at-large seat in the U.S. House of Representatives. Among her basic Montana values, she believes that all Americans deserve access to quality, affordable health care.
As a Montana state legislator, Kathleen worked hard to find common interests in the pursuit of improving our health care system. For example, she passed legislation that stopped insurance companies from denying routine care to cancer patients. It took four years, but it's saving lives.
By contrast, her opponent, Matt Rosendale takes a simplistic approach. As stated in past campaign documents, "we need a health insurance plan for people to match their budget, their health care needs and their personal choice." This leaves out important issues. How do we finance care for people who can't afford insurance? What do we do about people to refuse to buy insurance and rely on emergency rooms for their health care at taxpayer expense?
We need thoughtful and informed representation in the United States Congress. Kathleen Williams has a legislative record that promises to serve Montana well.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.