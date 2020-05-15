Who will move on to the November general election for Montana’s U.S. House of Representatives seat? My vote will be for Kathleen Williams.
In these turbulent times we need a level-headed, caring, experienced and non-partisan person fighting for Montanans in Congress. Someone who will fight for fixing the healthcare system. Someone who will help Montana’s economy. Someone who will protect Montana’s outdoor heritage. That someone is Kathleen Williams.
Kathleen is a proven and determined leader. She will work to protect Medicare, Medicaid and Social Security. During her three terms in the Montana House of Representatives, she passed legislation with people of all political stripes to help bring better jobs to Montana and help farmers and ranchers stay on their land. She will continue to work to keep public lands in public hands and fight for clean air and water.
As a hunter, fisher and hiker she enjoys and values access to rivers and mountains that are so important to the people of Montana. Her background in water resources and land conservation gives her on-the-ground experience in these issues. Helping care for her mother who developed Alzheimer’s at an early age gave her compassion and a base to see the need for affordable health care.
In Congress, Kathleen will fight for issues that matter to Montana and she will fight for results!
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.