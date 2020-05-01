It’s the 50th anniversary of Earth Day and a fitting day to write a letter in support of Kathleen Williams for Montana’s U.S. House seat. Like many, I recognize how fortunate we are to live in a state with extraordinary natural resources and outdoor recreation opportunities. As a hunter and fisherman, I know that Kathleen Williams will work hard to protect these resources and opportunities that all Montanans value. She, too, is a hunter and fisherman and has over 30 years of experience in water and land policy, making her well-qualified to represent Montana on these issues.
As much as I value Montana’s natural heritage, COVID-19 and its impact on our health and economy are of immediate concern. As a state legislator, Kathleen has a strong record of working across the aisle on healthcare, jobs, and education – all issues that will be of considerable importance as Montana rebounds from this devastating pandemic. She has demonstrated in the legislature and in her campaign that she will work hard for all Montanans whether that is helping ranchers and farmers solve water rights issues or supporting coalitions opposed to the transfer of public lands.
As a candidate who listens and learns from Montanans of all walks of life, many have come to admire Kathleen’s trustworthiness, dedication, and integrity. These values together with Kathleen’s experience and collaborative nature will serve her and us well as she works to help Montana and the country recover our health and economy as Montana’s next representative to the U.S. House.
It was over 100 years ago when Montana elected the first woman in history to represent a state in the U.S. Congress. We Montanans can take pride in that. It's time to do it again.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.