After reading the August 23 article in the Chronicle, I became even more confident that Kathleen Williams will win the November election for U.S House of Representatives.
Kathleen is such an honest and ethical person. In her political career she has always put the needs of Montanans before those of special interest groups. She is remains a strong voice for affordable health care, and isn’t seeking office to benefit her own well-being, but instead to benefit the well-being of all us who live in this great state.
And Kathleen will work tirelessly to ensure that Montana stays great. She is such an outdoor enthusiast and knows that we must maintain our pure waters and healthy wildlife populations for the sake of all of us who call Montana home.
Kathleen is a strong advocate for ranchers and farmers, making sure their way of life remains viable for those who live on the land.
