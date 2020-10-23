Marc Raciot, former Montana governor and chairman of George W. Bush’s re-election campaign, recently stated publicly that character is essential in a public official. He mentioned patience and humility; other important traits are honesty and putting people above partisan politics. If you are looking for these traits in Congress, then your clear choice for our U.S. representative is Kathleen Williams.
Far from “extreme,” Kathleen earned a reputation during three terms in Montana’s House as a bridge builder across party lines.
In contrast to the outright lie from her opponent, Kathleen is a staunch supporter of our Second Amendment rights. Under her policy, no law-abiding citizen will have any trouble buying a firearm. Criminals might.
Williams will fight to keep our federal lands in public hands. She knows that transferring these lands will devastate our recreation and ranching economy as well as environmental quality. (Think this one through carefully, ranchers!).
If you care about affordable health care for all Montanans, Kathleen is your ally. If you would rather pay big premiums for an inferior, high deductible policy, vote the other way.
I’m voting for character and a proven record: Kathleen Williams.
