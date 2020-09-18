Whether you vote by mail or in person, who will you vote for to represent Montana in the U.S. House of Representatives? My vote will be for Kathleen Williams.
Why? Kathleen is a proven leader who gets results. She is level-headed, caring, honest and non-partisan. As a three-term Montana legislator, she passed legislation with people of all political stripes helping bring jobs to Montana and helping farmers and ranchers stay on their land. Her 37-year career in conservation and natural resources gives her on-the-ground experience to help protect public lands, clean air and water in Montana and beyond. As a hunter, hiker and fisher she knows what makes Montana special.
Medicare, Medicaid and Social Security? These are top priorities Kathleen will fight for.
And health care? Kathleen learned how important this is while helping care for her mother, who developed Alzheimer’s when Kathleen was 11. Kathleen understands that affordable health care is critical and that the current system needs work.
Send a Montana leader to Congress.
