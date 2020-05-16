Many women leaders globally and in our nation are showcasing inspired and effective management skills, creative problem solving, tenacity and compassion – all qualities needed especially now in this health pandemic that dramatically reveals the growing economic divide as well. Montana is so fortunate to have candidates Whitney Williams for our next governor and Kimberly Dudik for our attorney general.
Montana Chapter of the National Organization for Women (Montana NOW) is proud to endorse Whitney Williams and Kimberly Dudik, who each have demonstrated throughout their careers, a lifetime of dedication and plans to address Montana NOW’s priority issues: expanding economic security; reproductive health care; ending all forms of violence and discrimination; racial justice; LGBTQIA+ Rights; and Constitutional equality for all. We see this in their immediate goals for livable-wage, safe and equitably paid jobs as well as proving comprehensive protection for those most vulnerable amongst us are essential as Montana’s top leaders. They understand economic benefits put in place during a crisis need to be made permanent for all to thrive.
Whitney Williams and Kimberly Dudik bring the strength of diverse national and Montana experiences with accomplishment. For example, each candidate understands her leadership role to be fearless champions for the rights of women and families, strengthening communities and businesses, promoting fair treatment for every Montanan, providing accessible and affordable child care and health care as fundamental to economic recovery and our future and lastly, defending a clean and healthy environment as indivisible human rights. Bold directions motivate our Montana NOW members and Montanans statewide to offer them their strongest support!
Montana governor candidate Whitney Williams and attorney general candidate Kimberly Dudik are progressive, pragmatic and uniquely positioned to win this November to represent all Montanans. Make your vote count in the June 2 primary!
