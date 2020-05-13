As a member of the Montana Chapter of the National Organization for Women (NOW), I enthusiastically support Montana candidates for governor, Whitney Williams, and for attorney general, Kimberly Dudik.
I am impressed with how both Whitney Williams and Kimberly Dudik have consistently demonstrated throughout their careers a lifetime of dedication to and will, as our leaders address Montana NOW’s priority issues: Reproductive health care and rights; economic justice, security and opportunity; ending all forms of violence and discrimination against all women and girls; standing for racial justice and the sovereignty of indigenous peoples in Montana; advancing LGBTQIA+ rights; and eliminating all forms of violence and discrimination; and advocating equality under the law.
Both candidates bring the strength of state-wide and national leadership experience, creative problem-solving and extensive backgrounds in the skills and expertise required for these top Montana leadership roles. Both candidates also have a proven record of advocacy for vulnerable populations and have served all citizens in the state of Montana in their prior roles in public service. I am motivated by these qualities and more and urge your support.
Whitney Williams and Kimberly Dudik are progressive, practical and uniquely positioned to win this November to represent all Montanans. Join me in voting for them in the primary.
