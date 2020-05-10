I am writing in support of Whitney Williams for governor of Montana and Kimberly Dudik for the attorney general of Montana. Endorsed by the Montana Chapter of the National Organization of Women, they both have the state-wide and national experience needed to serve the people of Montana.
Whitney Williams is the founder and CEO of williamsworks, a Montana-based consulting company. Whitney’s experience includes solving problems that working families face on a global and local level. These problems include economic justice, health care rights, and ending violence and discrimination against women and children. Whitney Williams is a sixth generation Montanan who is a staunch defender of our public lands. She served on both the board of trustees for the Glacier National Park Fund and the board of directors for Montana Conservation of voters.
Kimberly Dudik is an attorney who has served in the Montana House of Representatives since 2013. She previously enforced Montana law as an assistant attorney general and deputy county attorney. Kimberly Dudik practiced as a registered nurse before becoming an attorney. Her focus has been on improving the lives of families and children in Montana. Kimberly carried House Bill 89, which substantially reformed Montana’s human trafficking laws. Her focus is improving public safety, protecting Montana citizens, and making communities safer.
Make your vote count in the June 2 primary! Vote for Whitney Williams for governor and Kimberly Dudik for attorney general of Montana.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.