What kind of adjectives describe the public servants we all wish to have working for us every day?
Honest, balanced, dedicated, and compassionate come to mind. We need people who will bring us together, not divide us; respect science, not deny it; listen to us, not ignore us; care about all people, not just their base; and work tirelessly for a better Montana.
Both Steve Bullock and Kathleen Williams have done and will continue to do all of the above. Please vote on Nov. 3.
