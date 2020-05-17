As a freshman in high school, I currently cannot vote, but I, along with many other students, still deeply care about our state and nation in this important and historic election. Your voting decisions matter to me and other young Montanans because those decisions affect our futures too. Since I can’t vote yet, I am asking everyone to get out there and vote on behalf of the youth of Montana.
I strongly encourage you to vote for gubernatorial candidate Whitney Williams. Whitney will preserve access to public lands, fight for women's rights, protect the environment and ensure healthcare access. She brings commonsense business leadership and a global perspective grounded in Montana values and traditions. She is a sixth generation Montanan, from a family well known for their service to the people of Montana.
Whitney embodies a similar passion and fearlessness to her cousin, Evel Knievel, that makes her unafraid to back down from a challenge such as running for governor. If this difficult time has taught us anything, it’s that it is essential to have a leader who accepts science and facts, and who genuinely cares about citizens and our well-being. Whitney cares more than anyone else I have met, and she will be an amazing governor. She is an incredible woman and a role model to me. I encourage you to vote on behalf of Montana’s youth, and protect our future by supporting
