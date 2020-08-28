I’m a big Bobcat supporter. I especially support President Cruzado. I also have some COVID concerns.
President Cruzado writes, “We will continue to work closely with the Gallatin City-County Health Department, who will alert us if there is a risk to our campus community.” I don’t know what that means.
Will MSU alert Bozeman and Gallatin County if there is a risk to our community? What is the precise plan for protecting our community if 10,000 to 16,000 young people become ill?
I’d like to know.
