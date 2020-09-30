I am curious, with the passing of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, whether Sen. Daines will stick to the convictions that he expressed in 2016. I am assuming that he is a man of his word, and therefore I have taken the liberty to modify his 2016 statement concerning naming new justices to the Supreme Court after voting for a new president has already begun.
"The replacement of Justice Scalia (Ginsburg) will have far-reaching impacts on our country for a generation. The American people have already begun voting on who the next president will be and their voice should continue to be reflected in a process that will have lasting implications on our nation. The U.S. Senate should exercise its constitutional powers by not confirming a new Supreme Court Justice until the American people elect a new president and have their voices heard. I will oppose any hearing or votes for President Obama's (Trump's) nominee to the Supreme Court."
So Mr. Daines, are you a man of honesty and conviction who will stay true to his word, or are you a political opportunist?
