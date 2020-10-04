Mutual respect is always a key ingredient for a civilized society. Three recent events have shaken my confidence that America will remain a civilized society.
It is a clear act of disrespect that the Republican National Committee is suing Montana and many other states to stop the mail-in voting these states have chosen for the upcoming elections. Apparently, voter suppression and winning elections are more important to these folks than the health and safety of our vulnerable citizens.
It is a clear act of disrespect that, against the wishes of the Green Party, the Montana Republican Party illegally bankrolled a $100,000 plot to get Green Party candidates listed on the 2020 state ballot in an effort to draw votes away from Democratic candidates. Even a kid would say this cheating and deception, plain and simple.
And, finally, it is a huge act of disrespect that Mitch McConnell, who in February 2016 refused to consider Obama’s Democratic nominee for the Supreme Court a whopping 38 weeks before the election, is now proceeding with the approval of a Republican nominee for the U.S. Supreme Court a mere six weeks prior to a presidential election. McConnell said in February 2016: “The American people should have a voice in the selection of their next Supreme Court Justice. Therefore, this vacancy should not be filled until we have a new president.”
Lindsay Graham, chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, also agreed in 2016 and is on the record saying this will be the new president. Today, both men are saying the opposite. Total hypocrisy!
Will America remain civilized? Only if we clean up our actions and treat each other with the respect and fairness we all want.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.