I first came to Montana just over two years ago intending to spend one summer building trails with the Montana Conservation Corps. During that summer, my fellow trail crewmates demonstrated a dedication to protecting and experiencing natural places that was unlike anything I had seen before. Inspired, I decided to remain in Montana and continue connecting with the land. One summer has now turned into two years full of untamed adventures in the wilds of the "Last Best Place."
In the last two years, I have also witnessed palpable growth in Gallatin Valley. The population explosion in the area is a prominent reason as to why a new forest plan is needed for the Custer Gallatin NF. I have struggled at times to reconcile with the fact that new people, including myself, moving into the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem are inherently damaging it by their presence. Regardless of what anyone wishes, the Gallatin Valley will almost certainly keep experiencing a population boom for the foreseeable future.
To reconcile my internal conflict, I’ve made a firm resolution to do what's in my power to protect this land that has given me so much. The population will grow with or without me, but I can make sure my presence is a net gain for the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem.
I urge the Custer Gallatin National Forest to recommend the maximum possible acreage for wilderness designation in their 2020 forest plan. Wilderness designation represents a true dedication to the preservation of a natural area. Unlike other land management approaches, there is no legal opportunity for significant changes to the landscape by humans. The Hyalite Porcupine Buffalohorn Wilderness Study Area and Cowboy Heaven are certainly deserving of such designation. Wilderness designation would ensure the protection of these special places through the coming decades of population growth.
