Trump wore a mask last week and sadly, that’s a big deal. It only took losing more than 130,000 American lives. I continually wonder: Who still supports Trump?
Teachers: Do you support a man who’s threatened to withhold federal funding from schools that resist opening even as COVID surges?
Veterans: Can you support a draft-dodging president who ignored bounties on American soldiers and called John McCain a loser?
Ranchers: Do you support his withheld payments to dairy and cotton producers, livestock farmers and ranchers impacted by COVID?
Christians: Name a commandment Trump hasn’t violated, then lied about. Does he exemplify your Christian values; is he a role model for your kids?
Retirees: Feeling good about Medicare? Social Security? The status of your retirement savings? You shouldn’t. Elderly are expendable to him.
Sportsmen: He’s given extraction industries access to environmentally sensitive areas, increasing the risk of polluting streams and destroying hunting habitat.
Parents: Do you actually support a man who wants to force your children back into the classroom no matter their risk of contracting COVID?
Record unemployment, surging pandemic, public unrest, a divided citizenry, 20,000 lies, cronyism, erratic stock market ... all warning signs of failed leadership. So I ask: Why support Trump?
