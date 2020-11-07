Today (Oct. 28) is National First Responder Day. Why was this not recognized by the Chronicle? Our community is blessed with extremely dedicated first responders who selflessly help members of our community who are in trouble.
This omission is even more disappointing in that the BDC failed to cover the tragic accident on I-90 near Columbus on Sunday (Oct. 25). Two tow truck operators were killed when a driver failed to slow down and move over as an accident was cleared. The BDC missed a golden opportunity to honor the two men killed in this accident and remind us all about the dangers faced by all first responders. Winter driving is here! Slow down when the roads are dangerous and please, please, please watch for any vehicle (emergency or other) stopped along a road. Remember the families of these two men killed each time you get behind the wheel.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.