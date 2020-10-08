Sen. Daines and Rep. Gianforte are proud to stand with President Trump. So are other Republicans up and down the ballot in this state.
Maybe they admire his disdain for and refusal to pay taxes. Or maybe they admire the way he has demeaned and degraded the women and men who have so honorably served in this country’s military, or how he has rolled back environmental and safety protections and watched silently as 205,000 Americans have died because of his failed approach to COVID-19.
Are Montana Republicans on the ballot really standing with this guy? Who will they represent? Montanans or Trump? Take note of the fact that former Republican governor (and former chair of the Republican National Committee) Marc Racicot has said he will not be voting for Trump. And note too that former Republican Secretary of State Bob Brown has washed his hands of the party he loved and so deeply believed in. After Trump’s performance in the first “debate,” it’s easy to see why.
