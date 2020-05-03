Apparently the Chronicle and some political operatives are under the impression that the virus has affected our minds. How else to explain the silence of the Chronicle and the advocacy of some political operatives with regard to Troy Downing?
The last election cycle revealed that this California transplant had violated Montana hunting rules, and was deceptive about his residency, as well as about his domicile to gain a tax advantage back in California. Sounds like a perfect fit for state auditor! Perhaps the Chronicle might practice some real journalism on this issue and the state representative candidate who is touting him might consider what it says about her ethics.
