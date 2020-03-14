Why is Sen. Daines suddenly silent on coronavirus? By Tim Crawford Mar 14, 2020 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Has anyone noticed that our Sen. Daines has been silent on the pernicious threat of coronavirus to the Montanans whom he is so blusterous in his claims to look out for? Or, perhaps he feels again that the president adequately expresses his ideas. Tim Crawford Belgrade Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Daines Coronavirus Claim Medicine Threat Sen. Look Out President Submit a letter Letter Policy To enhance the public discussion on issues, the Chronicle encourages letters from our readers. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer’s first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Addresses and phone numbers may be used for verification but will not be published. Letters may be edited for grammar, taste, brevity and libel. Thank-you letters, letters in poetic style or dominated by scripture quotations and those written by students as class assignments will not be published. We will also not knowingly print letters sent to other publications. Contact the Chronicle Send us your thoughts and feedback as a letter to the editor. Submit by email, by post to 2820 W. College St., Bozeman, MT 59718 or use our online form. More from this section Local leadership needed to curb coronavirus impact Posted: 12 a.m. The virus of fear more dangerous than any bacteria Posted: 12 a.m. Gillette will be a champion for pro-life movement Posted: 12 a.m. Elks service group also deserves a special thanks Posted: 12 a.m. Proposed restaurant seems to lack adequate parking Posted: 12 a.m. Submit a letter to the editor Submit your letter to the editor for publication in the Bozeman Daily Chronicle. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer's first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Submit Poll How do you plan to vote in the race for U.S. Senate in Montana? You voted: Steve Bullock Steve Daines Other Undecided Vote View Results Back