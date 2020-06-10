Jon Tester, Steve Daines, Greg Gianforte, why are you all so silent on the ongoing police brutality against people of color? What do you think your donors are paying for? Do you think that for-profit prison operator, Core Civic, has donated to your campaigns for you all to stand by and do nothing?
Greg Gianforte, do you think this is wise considering your investments in the private prison industry? After all POC represent a higher proportion of their populations than in state and federal run prisons. It affects their bottom lines greatly when POC are killed instead of incarcerated. Tester, I suspect they might be particularly disappointed in you, a top contribution recipient among Democrats. Steve Daines, you have received $2,500 from Geo Group and Core Civic has funneled $13,300 your way this campaign cycle. Do you think you can count on that revenue stream if you do not do anything about this problem?
Or, have you all gone soft and decided to listen to the complaints from Montana's Native American inmates who have had their civil rights violated by the Core Civic? Either way you should come clean with your donors. Gianforte, I'm assuming you are just hoping to become governor so you can have the state take another kickback from CoreCivic in exchange for a sweet deal contract like Steve Bullock did. That will probably redeem you in the eyes of CoreCivic. And would make good financial sense for you!
