I enjoy reading the newspaper every morning. I like holding a newspaper in my hands and reading what’s happening in the community and world. The thing I can never understand is why murderers, rapists, thieves and others are given front-page headlines.
Today, the Thursday, May 5, Chronicle was a good example. On one hand we have an outstanding MSU graduate who is a shining example of the wonderful young people we have in our state that are graduating and sharing his front page is a convicted murderer with photo. Why?
Clear around on the back page of the newspaper are two more outstanding examples of graduates who have given their all to attend school and graduate that stories are much more enlightening and attest to their sacrifices to graduate and should have warranted front-page news much more than the unsavory individual with photo.
