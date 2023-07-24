Tim Sheehy, the recent entry to challenge Jon Tester for Senate next year, was hand picked by Mitch McConnell, leader of the Republicans in the US Senate. Without McConnell’s urging it’s doubtful Sheehy would have decided to run. Sheehy is new to this business and likely is of the misguided belief that if elected, he’d be free to vote his conscience on behalf of Montanans. He may not understand that once you’re beholden to McConnell, you’ll be voting as McConnell requests, and past history has shown that’s often not in the best interest of Montanans.
What’s more worrisome is McConnell’s sole reason for all of this is to defeat Tester next year so McConnell can regain control of the Senate, a powerful position he held once and lost four years ago. I don’t like McConnell messing with Montana’s politics just to accomplish he personal goals in DC.
We’ve seen many instances during his time in office when Tester broke ranks with Democrat Party wishes, something that has earned him my respect and that of the many Montanans who twice reelected him and hopefully will do so again next year. Montana is a small state population wise, so our two Senate positions carry out-sized importance compared to states with much larger populations. It’s critical that our Senators retain independence and hold their loyalty to Montanans and our citizens needs above any loyalty to DC politicians and lobbyist. That has not been the case with Senator Daines and certainly won’t be the case with Sheehy if he wins next year.
Montana is best served by Senators who have the courage to put Montana’s interest first. We have that now with Jon Tester and we need to keep it that way in next year’s elections.
Deb Davidson
Bozeman
