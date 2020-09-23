Many Republicans with thoughts and essence of criminality - the second tier of the Republicans and those of right-wing media, continue spewing outrageous conspiracy theories and lies about voting. We need to fight back when seeing that criminality.
Will recent, ridiculous, upside-down local letters of opposition to the truth of our difficulties, resulting from days in office of the likes of Pence, McConnell, Mnuchin, Barr and DeVos, work hard for job creation?
“Vote to cut taxes on the poor?” “Work to help control a pandemic...?” All of which we know to be the opposite, their turning their backs on the pandemic shows their responsibility for untold numbers of deaths, but creating a safer world?” “...giving helping hands to minorities?” ”...not standing for corruption? (While pretending it to be their work for law and order?)”... Surely that’s meant to be a joke!
And the lies? Was there a day without Barr and Pence lying, even in the White House?” No wonder longtime allies turned their backs on us, finding lies the order of business in our government.
Locally espoused Americans voting to empower those not to be trusted, will note the changes as we take charge on Election Day.
