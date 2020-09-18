Why are Daines and Gianforte standing with the Washington-Republican Party and a president as he sues Montanans?
The party and president are suing because they believe our elected officials - county commissioners and county clerks, even our republican secretary of state - are incapable of performing a valid election by mail. Trump is bullying Montana elected officials, and both Daines and Gianforte are standing with the bully. Why don’t Daines and Gianforte stand with us? They are supposed to be Montanans. In fact, they were elected to represent Montanans, to believe in the good people here and support what is best for Montana.
So I don’t understand: Why are Daines and Gianforte standing with Washington/Trump, and against Montanans?
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.