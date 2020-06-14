I am trying to wrap my head around actions by our police, sheriff department and city/county health departments.
We were not allowed to honor the fallen heroes of our country/county with the traditional Memorial Day parade because of covid.
Two thousand people lining the streets to pay respect to those who died while protecting the rights of people to rally is not allowed.
We will not enjoy music on main, our county fair, sweet pea festival, and possibly stock car races at the speedway because of covid.
During phase one, people were reporting gatherings of 11 people for 'too many congregating' together for fear of the spread of covid.
We stayed home and wore masks while grocery shopping.
However, 2,000 people show up for a protest/rally and that is somehow acceptable behavior during phase one.
Now we are told there will be an increase in covid cases in the next 14 days.
The criteria and mandates and shall/should numbers allowed for gatherings during phase one and phase two have been violated.
Clearly it is time to move forward.
Let's get things opened up for the benefit of our very important, essential small businesses.
