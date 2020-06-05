My fellow white community of faith, now is the time for you to show up on behalf of the marginalized people in our community. Our black, indigenous, and community of color is exhausted. Our absence seemed notable at Sunday’s protest in Bozeman put together by the Montana Racial Equity Project and the MSU Black Student Union. Our inaction is louder than any thoughts and prayers we give. We must show up. If not now, then when?
This current moment, incited by the exposure of extreme cruelty, is bigger than any particular incident. For centuries, white people have used power and privilege to control marginalized people and claim resources, justifying this with theology. As just one example, manifest destiny drove indigenous tribes off of Montana land so that, years later, our homes could be built in tidy little subdivisions. This heartbreaking history means that real people experienced real harm by others who acted in the name of God. We must address this white supremacy in our community and in our theology.
Now is the time to show up. As followers of Jesus, let’s commit to living subversive lives and actively loving our community. We cannot leave our neighbors that we love without support. We need to listen, learn our heartbreaking history, lament, and allow ourselves to be impacted by what we hear.
So friends, my fellow white community of faith, as one who is in this beautiful community with you, I invite you to bring the very best of yourselves to this moment, to be people of healing and comfort, and to do the work that is set before you to affect the systemic change we need. I believe there is an abundant community just around the bend.
For justice and for peace.
