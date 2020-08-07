I'm Tom Blake, retired professor of plant breeding and genetics (barley). I've been watching the spread of coronavirus as I watched the spread, management and control of several barley and wheat specific pathogens and pests during my career.
Containment and elimination of the pathogen, as we did with Karnal bunt in the '90s must be the objective. Mitigation, as the wheat community has attempted with wheat stem sawfly, generally fails. The reason disease spreads most often is movement of the host, whether it be seed (again Karnal bunt) or people.
People coming to Bozeman from hot spots are potential vectors. Students, as we both know, are prolific vectors. Bringing in out-of-state students without testing them prior to their arrival is, in my opinion, irrational and irresponsible. I know that meeting budgetary goals will be close to impossible this year, but we have both faced difficult professional challenges. I wish you, MSU and the Bozeman community well.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.