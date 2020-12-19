I am sick and tired of the government mandating that we drive on the right side of roadways. That is a fundamental infringement of my rights (guaranteed in the Constitution of the United States of America) to be free of undue government interference. If some are upset when I randomly drive on the left or middle of the road that is their problem, not mine. Alert drivers should be able to avoid colliding with my vehicle no matter how and where I drive.
I am especially concerned about the profitability of business located on the left side of streets I’m driving on. Under current government overreach I am forced to either park on the road’s right side and then find a safe way to walk all the way across the street or I must drive a substantial additional distance to reverse direction in order to park near the front of the business. In many cases this might result in my decision not to patronize the business, which reduces its profitability and its ability to maintain its employment base.
Perhaps we should consider picketing in front of the private home residences of the police chief and sheriff in an attempt to end this driving lane enforcement tyranny.
