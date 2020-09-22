Conservative values have traditionally included small government, law and order, and fiscal responsibility. Under this current chaotic administration, conservatives’ values have turned upside down.
Trump is threatening that if Biden is elected there will be violence in the streets and suburbs. But, after four years of his own administration, that is exactly what we have now, protests in almost every state, people being shot in the street, gangs waving their guns to intimidate anyone with whom they disagree.
Fiscal responsibility, meaning cutting government spending, has been overturned by the brazen and ineffective tax cut for the richest people and corporations in the country (ineffective only if you believe it was supposed to help all citizens). We now have the largest budget deficit ever and no end in sight.
Small government has not happened either, unless it is in the federal government’s lack of leadership in the COVID pandemic. Instead we have ICE agents separating children from their families with no effort to reunite them, and reaching into homes to deport people who have lived here peacefully for 20 years. Federal agents are inserting themselves into cities to quell peaceful protests, inflaming them in the process. The administration is coercing compliance by threatening to defund cities who don’t bow to its will. We have a virtual takeover of the courts by a Department of Justice that is acting as the president’s protector.
I respect conservatives’ honorable views. Conservatives and liberals should be able to share their views and come up with conclusions that benefit our whole country. What I cannot respect is giving up long-held values to blindly follow an administration bent on turning our republic into a dictatorship. Where are the conservatives who should be defending the country against loss of even their own values?
