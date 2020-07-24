Two Christians from the same church headed out to a retreat and stopped at a mini-mart for gas and food. One Christian put on a mask and as they entered the store the clerk stated that mask doesn’t do you much good if your friend doesn’t wear one. To which the unmasked Christian boldly and proudly stated, “It’s my right not to wear a mask! Then the masked Christian said, as a Christian I wear my mask to protect you. As a Christian I am called to display Christ’s love to others so my rights are not as important to me as showing his love to you is."
Sadly the body of Christ has missed this opportunity to show his love, not only to one another in the churches, but also to our communities. We have failed our savior. After all, think of how uncomfortable Jesus was during his crucifixion to show his love to us, and yet we, who claim to be Christians, find it too uncomfortable to wear a mask for others?
Unfortunately Gov. Bullock’s mask mandate has taken away our voluntary love opportunity from us. I can only pray that we will now do as Christ commanded us and obey the law with joy and thanksgiving, now showing love to one another.
