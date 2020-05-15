If he were in a business meeting where everyone dressed semi formally, but he showed up in T-shirt and cutoff jeans, I wonder if he might say to himself, “Gee, I’m embarrassed. I should have dressed more appropriately.”
If a championship sports team visited, and they passed out caps bearing the team logo, I wonder if he would wear one to fit in with the team.
When politicians visit a factory, they often put on a hard hat to look the part for the photo opportunity. You know, to show that they relate to common, everyday people.
When he visited the Mayo Clinic during the pandemic, and everyone in the room was wearing a mask, he didn’t say to himself, “Gee, maybe I should wear one, too. Do you have an extra mask for me?” Governors of most states are asking the public to wear masks, but he didn’t seem to have one in his pocket.
No, the concept of leading by example never occurred to him. Why would it? His boss makes a habit of rude, vulgar insults on a daily basis. Everyone else shows courtesy and does this, that, and the other, including paying taxes, but his boss doesn’t.
Why would he lead by example? What is the example?
I suspect they didn’t ask him to autograph their masks.
