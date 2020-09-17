I grew up in a Republican household in N.J. and now live in Montana, just like Greg Gianforte. I don’t care where someone is from or what party they support. I do however care that a person has integrity, especially when representing me in government.
Supporting the USPS shouldn’t be political. Social Security checks, prescription refills and ballots go thru the mail to Democrats and Republicans alike. Small businesses and corporations alike use the mail for necessary services. How did funding the USPS become a political football with Republicans standing in opposition?
Gianforte voted against funding the USPS when the House passed an emergency bill. He would not go against his party and do the right thing. Or maybe he thinks strangling the USPS will deter voter turnout and help him win his race for governor.
While Gianforte voted against $25 billion of emergency funding for the USPS, he voted for $2 trillion of virus relief funding, much of which went to large corporations and wealthy special interests. That’s eighty times what the USPS needed. Unfortunately, this is consistent with Gianforte’s hypocritical actions of betraying hard-working Montanans. He is not fit to represent us as governor of Montana.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.