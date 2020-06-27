Today, we should be embarrassed to be an American. We as a people are sitting here watching while our history is being destroyed. Put racism aside, I do not care if you are black, white, pink, purple, or blue, if you act like an animal you should be in a cage.
Whether you want to tear something down, burn something up, is not the way we do things in America. It is supposed to be by the majority rule. If you think an artifact is wrong then take it to the authorities to present a case. Small groups should not be making decisions for the majority.
History is part of us all good or bad. We learn from it. I am afraid our republic will not stand if the adults do not stand up and hold on to it now. All of us should take a good look because what is going on now is truly how a democracy dies in darkness.
