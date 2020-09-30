Our first-responders to the COVID issues and recent forest fires are to be recognized, thanked and commended. Its people of all stripes pulling together, as a team, and not questioning or demeaning each other’s political preferences.
The cascade of political ads polluting our TV viewing are misleading and unacceptable. This goes for both sides of the aisle. Mudslinging, stretching and twisting of “truths” makes one wonder just whom we can trust with our vote.
What ever happened to working together for our common goals? Decisive and combative behavior only contributes to dividing us both locally, not to mention, our nation. Is one nation, indivisible, a thing of the past? It’s time we see the merits, and examples set, of those who work together regardless of political affiliation, race or whatever.
