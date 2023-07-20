Shortly after his announcement to run for Senator from Montana, Tim Sheehy put up a website touting the importance of the cattle industry to Montana. It featured a picture of cows grazing in a green pasture. The hitch is the picture was taken from a canned set of pictures taken in Kentucky, the home state of Mitch McConnell who hand picked Sheehy to run against our current Senator Jon Tester. McConnell started grooming Sheehy weeks before the announcement and Sheehy’s website now parrots the standard Party lines supported by McConnell.
Of course, the picture was changed as soon as someone pointed out the problem. But the message already was clear. Sheehy isn’t running as an independent voice to represent Montana. His history in Montana (which spans less than a decade) shows no sign of his views on the many issues on his website, from healthcare to agriculture to climate. Once he declared for Senate his views on all matters that are important to Montana and the country suddenly materialized. It’s no coincidence that that they mimic the views of McConnell right down to the cows.
Of the many things that have attracted Montana voters to Jon Tester, independence and authenticity are at the top of the list. He’s lived his entire life in Montana and knows from the ground up the challenges Montanans face. On more than one occasion he’s broken ranks with Party leaders in DC. Sheehy can’t begin to match these qualities and it’s an insult to Montanans that McConnell would pick someone who is unauthentic and unfamiliar with the challenges Montanans face daily.
Montana’s value independence and don’t like having decisions affecting their lives dictated by Party Bosses in DC. That’s why they’ve re-elected Jon Tester twice and It’s why we need to re-elect him again next year.
Swep Davis
Bozeman
