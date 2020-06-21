On the sixth of June, 1944, thousands of Allied soldiers stormed Nazi guns in Normandy, thousands of men parachuted into enemy territory, and thousands of women toiled to replace men in the war effort, all to protect our way of life.
Huge sacrifices have been made by so many. Yet, now we have those who find it difficult and offensive to have to wear a mask to protect us all from another sinister threat. Even further, we have a president who encourages them. How low can we go? Whatever happened to our sense of duty and civic responsibility? Have we been misguided by POTUS?
